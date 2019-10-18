Duterte crashes

Home » World

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte hurt his hip and suffered scratches in a motorcycle accident as he was reaching for his shoe, senior aides of the 74-year-old said yesterday. Duterte suffered the mishap at the Malacanang presidential palace on Wednesday. The crash came 10 days after Duterte, the oldest person to be elected Philippine president, disclosed he has myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune disease that potentially has serious complications.