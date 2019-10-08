Duterte rejects health fears

Home » World

Allies of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte played down concern about his health yesterday after the firebrand leader announced he is suffering from a chronic neuromuscular disorder.

Duterte, who has quipped that he might not live out a six-year term to 2022, told members of the Filipino community in Russia at the weekend he has a rare autoimmune neuromuscular disease, causing one of his eyelids to droop. News of the 74-year-old leader’s latest condition comes on top of back problems, migraines, a throat illness and another disease that affects the circulation.

“He has localized ocular myasthenia. It has not progressed. It remained localized,” said a close Duterte aide, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go.

The president has had the condition for a long time, Go said, although Duterte’s spokesman, Salvador Panelo, told reporters he only became aware of Duterte’s disorder after he mentioned it on Saturday.

Duterte’s ailments were to be expected because of his age but they have not stopped his work and would not be a political issue, said Earl Parreno of the Institute of Political and Electoral Reforms.