March 15, 2019

EU parliament revolt on US trade talks

Source: AFP | 07:08 UTC+8 March 15, 2019 | Print Edition

The European Parliament yesterday failed to back the launch of trade talks between the EU and the United States, dealing an unexpected blow to efforts to avert a trade war.

Pursuing a limited trade deal was the central part of a truce agreed in July when European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and US President Donald Trump pledged no new tariffs following those on steel and aluminum.

That announcement allowed the two sides to reduce tensions at a time when Trump threatened to impose steep duties on European automobiles — a threat he has renewed in recent weeks.

MEPs meeting in the eastern French city of Strasbourg yesterday failed to pass an approval of an EU mandate, after a rebellion by lawmakers changed the wording of the text. In the end, 223 voted against the recommendation to start the talks and 198 in favor.

The European Parliament only has an advisory role on the EU’s negotiating mandate, but it will have the final say once an agreement has been made.

