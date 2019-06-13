EU says Eurozone should prepare for no-deal Brexit

Home » World

The European Commission yesterday said a no-deal Brexit was “very much possible” as it updated its contingency preparations and told countries, companies and people to be ready for the expected economic fallout.

The European Union’s executive said it would pay particular attention in coming months to crucial areas including citizens rights, financial services, transport and fisheries, ahead of Britain’s departure from the bloc, now due on October 31.

“In light of the continued uncertainty in the United Kingdom regarding the ratification of the Withdrawal Agreement ... and the overall domestic political situation, a ‘no-deal’ scenario on November 1, 2019 very much remains a possible — although undesirable — outcome,” the Commission said.

British lawmakers meanwhile yesterday defeated an attempt led by the opposition Labour Party to try to block a no-deal Brexit by seizing control of the parliamentary agenda from the government.

Lawmakers voted 309 to 298 against the measure, which would have given opponents of leaving the European Union without an exit deal guaranteed time in parliament on June 25 to introduce legislation.

Lawmakers in all the opposition parties fear a no-deal could inflict serious economic and political damage on Britain.