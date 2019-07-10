The story appears on
July 10, 2019
Egypt livid over bust
Egypt says it has asked Interpol to help track down a 3,000-year-old sculpture of the famed boy-pharaoh Tutankhamun after Christie’s auctioned it off last week despite its objections.
The Britain-based auction house sold the brown quartzite head depicting King Tut for 4.7 million pounds (US$5.9 million). Egypt’s National Committee for Antiquities Repatriation said in a statement late Monday that it hired a British law firm to file a suit against Christie’s, saying it did not provide papers proving ownership. Christie’s has denied any wrongdoing. The committee also criticized British authorities for not supporting its claim to the sculpture.
