July 10, 2019

Egypt livid over bust

Source: AP | 00:13 UTC+8 July 10, 2019 | Print Edition

Egypt says it has asked Interpol to help track down a 3,000-year-old sculpture of the famed boy-pharaoh Tutankhamun after Christie’s auctioned it off last week despite its objections.

The Britain-based auction house sold the brown quartzite head depicting King Tut for 4.7 million pounds (US$5.9 million). Egypt’s National Committee for Antiquities Repatriation said in a statement late Monday that it hired a British law firm to file a suit against Christie’s, saying it did not provide papers proving ownership. Christie’s has denied any wrongdoing. The committee also criticized British authorities for not supporting its claim to the sculpture.

