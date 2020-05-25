Eid celebrations muted amid lockdown

Home » World

Muslims began marking a somber Eid al-Fitr yesterday, many under coronavirus lockdown, but lax restrictions offer respite to worshippers in some countries despite infection fears.

The three-day festival, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, is traditionally celebrated with mosque prayers, family feasts and shopping.

But this year, the celebration is overshadowed by the fast-spreading coronavirus, with many countries tightening lockdown restrictions after a partial easing during Ramadan led to a sharp spike in infections.

Saudi Arabia, home to Islam’s holiest sites, began a five-day, round-the-clock curfew from Saturday after infections more than quadrupled since the start of Ramadan to over 70,000.

Mecca’s Grand Mosque has been almost devoid of worshippers since March.

But yesterday, an imam stood on a podium while Saudi security forces stood between rows of worshippers gathering before the Kaaba — the large cube-shaped structure towards which all Muslims pray — to perform Eid prayers.

At Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa mosque, Islam’s third-holiest site after Mecca and Medina, prayers were not allowed inside, although the site is expected to reopen after the Eid holiday.