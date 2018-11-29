Advanced Search

November 29, 2018

Eiffel Tower memento

Source: Agencies | 00:05 UTC+8 November 29, 2018 | Print Edition

A PIECE of the original spiral staircase from the Eiffel Tower has been sold for 169,000 euros (US$190,713) on Tuesday, three times the initial estimate. The successful bidder, an unidentified collector from the Middle East, acquired a section of the 129-year-old iron landmark that measures 4.3 meters in height, weighs about 900 kilos and includes about 25 steps. It is one of 24 sections that were cut out in 1983 following the installation of a lift between the two floors.

