Emergency may soon be lifted for Tokyo

Japan may lift the state of emergency in Tokyo as early as next week if novel coronavirus infections remain low, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said yesterday, raising hopes that the world’s third-largest economy may soon start recovering from recession.

After ending its state of emergency in Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo following a drop in the number of infections, Abe said that Tokyo and four other prefectures including the northern island of Hokkaido will stay under restrictions for now.

But a week after a stay-at-home recommendation was lifted for much of the country, Abe said that Japan’s capital city and its surrounding prefectures were showing promising signs that the rate of infections is coming under control.

“We will meet with experts (on Monday) to update the situation on infections,” Abe told reporters.

“If the current situation continues, it is possible that the state of emergency could be lifted in those areas.”

Getting greater Tokyo, which accounts for about one-third of Japan’s gross domestic product, back on its feet is vital to the country’s overall economic recovery.

Unlike many other countries, Japan has not suffered an explosive surge in infections.

It has 16,433 confirmed cases including 784 deaths as of yesterday morning, according to public broadcaster NHK.

But the outbreak and restrictions on activity and business have already tipped the economy into recession.