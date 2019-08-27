‘Environmentalist’ Trump skips climate meet

Home » World

US President Donald Trump skipped a discussion on climate with other world leaders at the Group of Seven summit in France, leaving an empty chair as global power brokers debated how to help the fire-ravaged Amazon and reduce carbon emissions.

Trump was scheduled to attend yesterday’s session on climate, biodiversity and oceans at the G-7 summit in Biarritz, but didn’t. French President Emmanuel Macron, the summit host, said Trump’s aides were there instead. Trump is a climate change skeptic who once had claimed it’s a hoax that was invented.

His decision to withdraw the United States from the 2015 Paris climate accord has severely damaged global efforts to reduce emissions.

Trump started the morning behind schedule, and held one-on-one meetings while others were in the climate discussions. However, one of his interlocutors, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, managed to make it to the climate meeting.

Trump then met with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where he was asked about attending the climate session. Trump said it would be his next stop and that he wants clean air and water. But he never showed up.

Responding to a question about climate change, Trump said that US wealth is based on energy and he won’t jeopardize that for dreams and windmills.

“I feel that the United States has tremendous wealth. The wealth is under its feet. I’ve made that wealth come alive. ... We are now the No. 1 energy producer in the world, and soon it will be by far,” Trump told reporters when asked about his views on climate change. “I’m not going to lose that wealth, I’m not going to lose it on dreams, on windmills, which frankly aren’t working too well,” he added, saying he was an environmentalist himself and wanted the cleanest air and water on Earth.