May 24, 2021

Ex-BBC chief steps down

Source: AFP | 00:00 UTC+8 May 24, 2021 | Print Edition

A former British Broadcasting Corporation chief who was criticized for his “woefully ineffective” probe into journalist Martin Bashir’s deception in securing a bombshell interview with Princess Diana in 1995 resigned as chair of Britain’s National Gallery on Saturday.

Tony Hall, who had led an earlier investigation into the interview and was later named head of the BBC, said he had “today resigned as Chair of the National Gallery.

“As I said two days ago, I am very sorry for the events of 25 years ago and I believe leadership means taking responsibility,” he said in a statement released by the world-renowned London gallery.

