December 13, 2021

Facts and figures of the largest country in Central America

December 13, 2021

The Republic of Nicaragua is the largest country in Central America, facing the Pacific Ocean to the west and the Caribbean Sea to the east. It has a total area of 130,370 square kilometers.

Nicaragua’s population of 6.6 million is concentrated mostly in the western regions of the country. The largest ethnic population is Mestizo, the mixture of Europeans and the indigenous, with smaller groups of Europeans, Africans of Jamaican origin, and other indigenous minorities.

The official language of Nicaragua is Spanish. However, Nicaraguans on the Caribbean coast speak indigenous languages and also English.

The córdoba is the currency of Nicaragua. It was named after Francisco Hernández de Córdoba, the founder of Nicaragua. Nicaragua has been a member of the World Trade Organization since 1995.

World
