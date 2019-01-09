Fears as dad of asylum seeker lands in Thailand

Home » World

The father of an 18-year-old Saudi woman asylum seeker who fled to Thailand saying she feared her family would kill her, has arrived in Bangkok and wants to meet his daughter, Thailand’s immigration chief said yesterday.

But Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun’s father and brother would have to wait and see whether the UN refugee agency would allow them to see her, immigration chief Surachate Hakpan said.

“The father and brother want to go and talk to Rahaf but the UN will need to approve such talk,” Surachate told reporters.

The UN refugee agency yesterday said it was investigating Qunun’s case after she fled to Thailand saying she feared her family would kill her if she were sent back to Saudi Arabia.

Qunun is staying in a Bangkok hotel while the UNHCR processes her application for refugee status, before she can seek asylum in a third country. UNHCR staff interviewed her yesterday after meeting her the day before.

The case has drawn global attention to Saudi Arabia’s strict social rules. Qunun told the world of her story on social media, which convinced Thai authorities to back down from deporting her back to Saudi Arabia. She was finally allowed to enter Thailand late on Monday after spending 48 hours at a Bangkok airport.

The Australian government said it had asked Thailand and the UNHCR to process Qunun’s claim quickly, and it would consider her application for a humanitarian visa once the UNHCR had made its decision.

Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Thailand denied reports that Riyadh had requested her extradition.