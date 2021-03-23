First-ever tweet turns 15

Home » World

Fifteen years ago Jack Dorsey typed out a banal message — “just setting up my twttr” — which became the first-ever tweet, launching a global platform that has become a controversial and dominant force in civil society.

The short tweet on March 21, 2006, by the Twitter CEO is now being sold at auction, with bidding reaching US$2.5 million. In January Twitter deleted former US president Donald Trump’s account after he was blamed for inciting the violent insurrection on the US Capitol.

The banning of a head of state was welcomed and denounced in a sign of the line Twitter and other social media tread between neutrality, freedom of speech, and prevention of abuse.