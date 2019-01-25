Florida shooter ‘fantasized’ about killing

Home » World

A MAN accused of fatally shooting five people inside a Florida bank branch has long been fascinated with the idea of killing, but people who could have done something about it didn’t take his threats seriously, a woman who identified herself as his former girlfriend told a television station.

Zephen Xaver, 21, “for some reason always hated people and wanted everybody to die,” Alex Gerlach told WSBT-TV in South Bend, Indiana, shortly after Wednesday’s massacre in Sebring. “He got kicked out of school for having a dream that he killed everybody in his class, and he’s been threatening this for so long, and he’s been having dreams about it and everything.”

“Every single person I’ve told has not taken it seriously, and it’s very unfortunate that it had to come to this.”

Gerlach told The Washington Post that Xaver said he bought a gun last week and “no one thought anything of it” because he had always liked guns.

Public records and neighbors say Xaver and his mother moved to Sebring in the fall from Plymouth, Indiana, a small city south of South Bend.

Investigators said Xaver called police from inside the SunTrust Bank Wednesday, saying “I have shot five people.” Then he barricaded himself inside and when negotiations failed, the SWAT team burst in, capturing Xaver.

Investigators have not offered a possible motive.