The story appears on
Page A11
March 8, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Floyd murder trial begins
Nine months after George Floyd’s death laid bare the racial wounds in the United States, the white policeman charged with murdering the 46-year-old Black man is going on trial.
Jury selection begins in the city of Minneapolis today in the case against Derek Chauvin, who was filmed with his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes as the man struggled to breathe.
The shocking footage of Floyd’s death sparked a wave of Black Lives Matter protests against police brutality and racial injustice across the country and in capitals around the world.
Chauvin’s case promises to be extraordinary in many respects: it will feature star attorneys, be held under tight security and broadcast live.
