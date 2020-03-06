Former UN chief deceased at age 100

Home » World

Former United Nations Secretary-General Javier Perez de Cuellar, who was known for his peace-making efforts, including a brokered ceasefire in the Iran-Iraq war, died on Wednesday in his native Peru at the age of 100, according to his son.

Perez de Cuellar served as UN secretary general from 1981 to 1991, and was often described as a “pacifist by vocation and nature.”

Lauded by his countrymen as one of the most illustrious Peruvians of his era, Perez de Cuellar led the UN through a period marked by the fight against world hunger, the eight-year war between Iran and Iraq, as well as the civil war in El Salvador that led to UN-mediated peace talks.

Perez de Cuellar was famous for his ability to reconcile warring parties. He played a crucial role in ending the Iran-Iraq war, securing the release of American hostages held in Lebanon and negotiating peace agreements in Cambodia and El Salvador, a UN spokesperson said.

Current UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he is “profoundly saddened” at the passing of his predecessor.

“I extend my deepest condolences to Mr. Perez de Cuellar’s family, the Peruvian people and so many others around the world whose lives were touched by a remarkable and compassionate global leader who left our world a far better place.”

Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra expressed deep regrets over the death of “a distinguished Peruvian, a democrat through and through, who dedicated his entire life to working to improve our country.”

Born into an upper-middle-class family in Lima and educated in Catholic schools, Perez de Cuellar spent most of his professional life outside his homeland, with diplomatic posts in Great Britain, Bolivia, Poland, the Soviet Union, Switzerland and Venezuela.

In 1981 he was named as the UN’s fifth Secretary General - its first from Latin America.