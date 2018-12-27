Fragile Yemen cease-fire hit by clashes

Home » World

A UN-LED team tasked with monitoring a cease-fire met yesterday in Yemen’s flashpoint city of Hodeida, after sporadic clashes underscored the fragility of the truce which began last week.

The cease-fire in the rebel-held city, whose Red Sea port is vital for millions at risk of starvation, is part of a peace push seen as the best chance yet of ending four years of devastating conflict.

A pro-government official said that loyalist members of the committee overseeing the truce went to the Union Palace Hotel in the east of Hodeida city to take part in the meeting.

“We are expecting a good outcome,” said the official, who requested anonymity.

Retired Dutch General Patrick Cammaert is heading the joint committee, which includes both government officials and Houthi rebels, and chaired its first face-to-face meeting.

According to a Yemeni official, government members headed to the sit-down in UN vehicles.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric has described the meeting as “one of the priorities” of Cammaert’s mission.

A truce in Hodeida and its surroundings went into effect on December 18 but has remained shaky, with the two sides accusing each other of violations.

Government forces — backed by a Saudi-led coalition — and the Iran-aligned Houthis exchanged gunfire for a few hours yesterday morning.

The sound of heavy artillery could be heard to the east of the city.