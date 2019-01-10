France, Germany deepen relationship

Home » World

France and Germany agreed yesterday to deepen a 1963 treaty of post-war reconciliation in a bid to show that the European Union’s main axis remains strong and counters growing eurosceptic nationalism among some other members.

The extension to the Elysee Treaty approved by the German and French cabinets will be signed by Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron in the German border city of Aachen, an historical symbol of European concord, on January 22.

“Both states will deepen their cooperation in foreign affairs, defense, external and internal security and development and at the same time work on strengthening the ability of Europe to act independently,” states the treaty text.

In Paris, Macron’s office said the Elysee Treaty extension would help both European powers tackle “the challenges they will be confronted with in the 21st century.”

“(We) envisage deepening our engagement in favour of security and prosperity of our peoples in the framework of a more sovereign, united and democratic Europe.”

The extension, negotiated over the past year though short on details, stipulates that it will be a priority of German-French diplomacy for Germany to become a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.