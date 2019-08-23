Advanced Search

August 23, 2019

Free trade deal with S. Korea

Source: AFP | 00:10 UTC+8 August 23, 2019 | Print Edition

Britain and South Korea yesterday signed a deal to alllow them to continue trading freely after Brexit takes effect in October.

The deal rolls over existing provisions under an EU trade deal and protects annual bilateral trade worth 14.6 billion pounds (US$17.7 billion) in 2018.

The move was hailed by two major exporters to South Korea — luxury carmaker Bentley and the Denby Pottery Company. “My priority is to make sure that British businesses are fully prepared for Brexit,” UK International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said.

