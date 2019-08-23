The story appears on
Page A11
August 23, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Free trade deal with S. Korea
Britain and South Korea yesterday signed a deal to alllow them to continue trading freely after Brexit takes effect in October.
The deal rolls over existing provisions under an EU trade deal and protects annual bilateral trade worth 14.6 billion pounds (US$17.7 billion) in 2018.
The move was hailed by two major exporters to South Korea — luxury carmaker Bentley and the Denby Pottery Company. “My priority is to make sure that British businesses are fully prepared for Brexit,” UK International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.