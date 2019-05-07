Fuel tanker blast kills 58 in Niger

Home » World

Fifty-eight people died in Niger’s capital Niamey after an overturned tanker truck exploded as crowds collected spilt fuel.

The blast on the RN1 route near the international airport Sunday night left the burnt truck’s wreckage and debris scattered over the road. Nearby houses were damaged by fire.

“Motorbike riders and people were all around the truck, when it exploded all of a sudden,” a local trader said. “I saw at least 40 dead.”

Witnesses said people were trying to collect petrol leaking from the truck, which had overturned on railway tracks, when the explosion happened.

Nigerian President Mahamadou Issoufou visited some of the injured in hospital in the capital, while Prime Minister Brigi Rafini and the Interior Minister Mohamed Bazoum inspected the site of the explosion, describing a scene of “real drama.”

Bazoum said the truck tipped over while trying to park.