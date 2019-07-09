Gamer pays the cost

Home » World

A gamer who inadvertently broadcast audio of himself striking his pregnant partner while playing the online video game Fortnite pleaded guilty to assault in a Sydney court yesterday. Luke Munday, 26, admitted to hitting his partner after she repeatedly told him to stop playing the popular video game last December, public broadcaster ABC reported. Munday had been livestreaming his session on the video platform Twitch, allowing audio of the assault to broadcast to viewers around the world and go viral on social media.