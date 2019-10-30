The story appears on
Page A11
October 30, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
German minister breaks nose
German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier was briefly unconscious after tumbling from the stage at a conference yesterday, suffering a broken nose as well as cuts and bruises, an official familiar with the situation said.
The minister, 61, tripped while descending from the podium at the end of his speech to a conference on Germany’s digital strategy in the city of Dortmund.
Television footage showed Altmaier stepping down from the podium and then cut to the audience applauding, before they gasped and their hands went to their mouths at the sight of his fall. Medics, including a doctor in the audience, rushed to his aid and he was later taken to hospital.
The Economy Ministry said in a statement: “Economy Minister Altmaier tripped on the stairs and fell when he was leaving the stage at the digital summit today.”
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.