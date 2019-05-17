Advanced Search

May 17, 2019

Germans, Dutch defy Trump over Huawei ban

Source: AP | 00:05 UTC+8 May 17, 2019 | Print Edition

GERMANY and the Netherlands are making clear that they don’t plan to change their stance on Chinese telecommunications company Huawei following an executive order by the Trump administration aimed at banning its equipment from US networks.

The US has been lobbying European allies to ban Huawei from 5G networks over concerns China’s leaders could force it to use its equipment for cyberespionage.

Germany in March published security standards calling for mobile providers to use “trustworthy” equipment suppliers that comply with national security regulations, but isn’t explicitly banning any supplier.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said yesterday Germany had “found a very sound way” to deal with security on 5G networks. She spoke alongside Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who said the Netherlands doesn’t want to exclude companies in advance.

In Paris, France’s president has cautioned against freezing out Chinese tech giant Huawei or escalating trade tensions with China. Emmanuel Macron said yesterday that “launching a technology war or a trade war toward any country” is not the best way to defend national interests.

Macron was speaking at the VivaTech gadget show.

But Macron said that France would be “very careful” about choosing who can install 5G networks. Huawei is far ahead of competitors in developing 5G technology, and denies accusations it facilitates Chinese spying.

Macron said France and Europe want more cooperation among governments to solve conflicts.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May last month provisionally approved Huawei technology for use in the nation’s future 5G telecoms networks.

