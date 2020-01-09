Ghosn: Fleeing ‘most difficult of my life’

Home » World

NISSAN’S fugitive ex-boss, Carlos Ghosn, yesterday described his arrest in Japan, from which he escaped last month, as a plot against him and his detention conditions as a “travesty” against human rights.

In his first appearance since his daring and improbable escape from Japan, Ghosn told a news conference in Beirut that the decision to flee “was the most difficult of my life.”

He was due to stand trial for alleged financial misconduct at the automaker and yesterday again dismissed all allegations against him as untrue. With big gestures and a five-part slide presentation projected behind him, Ghosn brought his case to global media and said that his view was on fleeing Japan was: “You are going to die in Japan or you are going to get out.”

He quickly said he would not address the details of his escape, which has perplexed and embarrassed Japanese authorities.

Reports have said that he left his Tokyo residence alone, skipping bail and despite supposedly rigorous surveillance. He met two men at a hotel, and then took a bullet train to Osaka before boarding a private jet hidden inside a case for musical equipment. He flew to Istanbul and was then transferred onto another plane bound for Beirut, where he arrived on December 30.

Ghosn portrayed his arrest as a plot linked to a decline in the financial performance of Nissan. Ghosn had been in favor of merging Nissan with industry ally Renault, of which he was also chairman.

“Unfortunately there was no trust. And some of our Japanese friends thought that the only way to get rid of Renault in Nissan is to get rid of me,” he said. “I should never have been arrested in the first place,” he said. “I’m not above the law and I welcome the opportunity for the truth to come out and have my name cleared,” he told a packed room of journalists.

Lebanon last week received an Interpol-issued wanted notice — a non-binding request to law enforcement agencies worldwide that they locate and provisionally arrest a fugitive.

Lebanon and Japan do not have an extradition treaty, and the Interpol notice does not require Lebanon to arrest him. Lebanese authorities have said Ghosn entered the country on a legal passport, casting doubt on the possibility they would hand him over to Japan.