March 25, 2021
Giant ship chokes Suez Canal
EIGHT tug boats yesterday were attempting to free a 400m-long container ship that ran aground in the Suez Canal, blocking vessels passing through one of the world’s most important waterways, the authority that runs the canal said.
The 220,000-ton Panama-flagged MV Ever Given was stranded on Tuesday morning after losing the ability to steer amid high winds and a dust storm, the Suez Canal Authority said in a statement. The authority said it was sparing no effort to ensure regular navigation through the canal, but it was unclear how soon the vessel would be free and sources said delays to shipping were expected.
About 12 percent of world trade by volume passes through the canal connecting Europe and Asia.
Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement, the ship’s technical manager, said the Ever Given, one of the largest container ships in the world, ran aground in the canal at around 05:40 GMT on Tuesday. It said an investigation was underway.
Taiwan’s Evergreen Marine Corp, which is leasing the vessel under a time charter, said the shipowner had informed the company that the ship “was suspected of being hit by a sudden strong wind, causing the hull to deviate from waterway and accidentally hit the bottom and run aground.”
The 400m ship is 59m wide and can carry up to 20,000 20-foot equivalent shipping containers.
The ship had listed its destination as Rotterdam in the Netherlands prior to getting stuck in the canal.
