Global aid spending drops as refugee influx falls

As global refugee flows fell last year, so did aid from rich countries, official data showed yesterday, falling for the second consecutive year and hindering efforts to end poverty.

Major donors spent US$149.3 billion on aid in 2018, a decrease of 2.7 percent compared with the year before, according to preliminary figures released by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. This was due to a 28 percent spending drop on hosting and processing refugees, which cost about US$10.6 billion in 2018.

About 116,000 refugees and migrants entered Europe in 2018, said the United Nations refugee agency, the lowest since more than a million arrived in 2015, when the continent experienced its largest influx since World War II.

Rich countries need to increase aid spending if the world is to achieve 17 global development goals, seeking to end poverty and hunger and tackle climate change, which were agreed in 2015 by UN member states and estimated to cost US$3 trillion a year.

Yet bilateral aid to the world’s poorest countries fell by 3 percent to US$27.6 billion while humanitarian aid dropped by 8 percent to US$15.3 billion, data showed. Overall, 30 major donors who make up the OECD’s Development Assistance Committee spent just 0.31 percent of their combined gross national income on aid, the same figure as 2017.

The US remained the largest donor in 2018 giving US$34.3 billion, followed by Germany, Britain, Japan and France.