Global stars sing as one in aid bash: ‘I for India’

INDIANS raised funds for those affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic yesterday via a massive online concert with top local and global stars, including rock legend Mick Jagger.

More than 70 of the country’s biggest celebrities — including cricket captain Virat Kohli and actor Shah Rukh Khan — as well as international names such as Will Smith and Bryan Adams joined the show to be livestreamed by Facebook.

“Today we come together to do our best for our world,” Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan tweeted yesterday.

“See the concert and remember everything is going to be fine,” added mega-star Khan on Instagram.

Many celebrities posted pictures of themselves holding placards with the words “I for India”, the concert’s slogan.

Organized by Bollywood directors Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar, the event has raised 4.6 million rupees (US$61,000) out of a target of 60 million rupees, as of yesterday afternoon.

The donations would be matched rupee-for-rupee by major philanthropic groups including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The funds will be donated to more than 100 groups providing food and other essential services during the crisis.

India, the world’s second-most populous nation with 1.3 billion people, has reported over 40,000 cases of the infectious disease with 1,323 deaths.