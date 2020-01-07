Globe awards for ‘1917,’ ‘Once upon a time in Hollywood’

Home » World

UNIVERSAL’S epic war film “1917” and Sony’s comedy film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” took home the top prizes at the 77th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, winning best drama and best comedy, respectively.

The World War I drama from Sam Mendes, “1917,” surprisingly won the biggest prize of the night, beating out Warner Bros Pictures’ “Joker” and three films from streaming giant Netflix, including “The Irishman,” “Marriage Story” and “The Two Popes.” Netflix led nominations for the 77th Golden Globe Awards with 34 nods in 25 categories spanning motion picture and television.

Mendes also won best director for “1917” over Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”), Todd Phillips (“Joker”), Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”) and Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”).

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” took home three trophies, including best comedy, best supporting actor for Brad Pitt and best screenplay for the film’s director Tarantino.

Laura Dern walked away with the award for best supporting actress for her role in “Marriage Story.” Joaquin Phoenix won his second Golden Globe for best actor for his portrayal of the troubled Arthur Fleck in psychological thriller film “Joker,” the highest-grossing R-rated film ever with a global cume of US$1.06 billion.

Renee Zellweger won her fourth Golden Globe for best actress for her role as Judy Garland in Rupert Goold’s “Judy,” cementing her status as a Hollywood awards season favorite.

Taron Egerton won best actor for his performance as English pop singer Elton John in the biopic “Rocketman.”

Awkwafina became the first Asian woman to win best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy in Golden Globe Awards history for Chinese-American film director Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell.” The film, based in part on Wang’s life experiences, follows a Chinese-American girl returning to China to say goodbye to her terminally ill grandmother.

Awkwafina was born in New York to a Chinese-American father and a South Korean immigrant mother.

Disney, which had three films nominated, suffered a startling upset, when best animated film went to “Missing Link” by Oregon-based Laika Entertainment, only the fourth time that Disney hasn’t taken the gold at Golden Globe Awards.

The hotly contested best foreign language film was won by South Korean writer and director Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite,” the first South Korean film to win the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival and South Korea’s entry for Best International Feature Film for the 92nd Academy Awards in February.

Bong teased US viewers in his acceptance speech, saying “once you overcome the one-inch barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films.”