‘Green Book’ best picture but Cuaron soars

Alfonso Cuaron bagged a hat trick of Oscars on Sunday for “Roma,” his love letter to his childhood in 1970s Mexico City, but controversial civil rights drama “Green Book” crashed his party with a win for best picture.

The 57-year-old Mexican filmmaker won the prizes for best director, cinematography and foreign language film, capping a brilliant awards season for him.

“Roma” was the frontrunner going into the night with 10 nominations, despite spending little time in movie theaters, in keeping with Netflix’s customary release strategy.

But “Green Book” — the real-life story of a celebrated black pianist who befriends his white driver as they tour the segregated US South in the 1960s — overcame a series of controversies to win the top prize. “The whole story is about love. It’s about loving each other, despite our differences, and finding out the truth about who we are,” said director Peter Farrelly.

“Green Book” also won a widely expected best supporting actor trophy for Mahershala Ali, and a best original screenplay award. But many criticized it as a feel-good movie that suffered from the so-called “white savior” complex, and veteran director Spike Lee made comments that suggested he was upset by its coronation.

Rock legends Queen, fronted by US singer Adam Lambert, opened what turned out to be one of the more enjoyable ceremonies in recent years with a mini-medley of mega-hits “We Will Rock You” and “We Are the Champions.”

The British rockers may have experienced more nerves than during a normal gig: biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” was up for several awards and ended up the biggest winner of the night with four Oscars.

The film — which tracks the band’s rise to fame from when Freddie Mercury joined in 1970 to their legendary 1985 Live Aid performance — took statuettes for best actor Rami Malek, as well as sound editing, sound mixing and film editing.

Offbeat royal romp “The Favourite,” which also had 10 nominations, turned out to be one of the night’s big losers.

But its sole win was one of the night’s biggest shocks — for best actress Olivia Colman, who bested favorite Glenn Close.

Among all the contenders, Marvel superhero movie “Black Panther” likely had the best brand recognition — it took in more at the box office than its best picture rivals combined.

The 7,900-odd voting members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences saw fit to add gold to the blockbuster’s haul of green, with statuettes for its production design, costumes and original score.

The first statuette — for best supporting actress — went to first-time nominee Regina King, 48, for her emotional performance as a mother defending her daughter’s boyfriend, wrongfully accused of rape, in “If Beale Street Could Talk.”

The Academy — desperate to boost falling TV ratings — tried to stick to a three-hour telecast, but it hit a few bumps along the way. There was no host for the first time in three decades, after comedian Kevin Hart bowed out amid a backlash over past tweets slammed as homophobic.

In the end, the show was about 15 minutes over time.