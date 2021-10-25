Gun safety probed in Hollywood accident

Home » World

The police investigation into a fatal shooting with a prop gun fired by actor Alec Baldwin on a film set was focusing on the specialist in charge of the weapon and the assistant director who handed it to Baldwin.

Ukraine-born cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, was struck in the chest and died shortly after the incident on Thursday in New Mexico, while director Joel Souza, 48, who was crouching behind her as they lined up a shot, was wounded and hospitalized, then released.

Police interviewed a visibly distraught Baldwin, who willingly cooperated. They have pressed no charges.

“She was kind, vibrant, incredibly talented, fought for every inch, and always pushed me to be better,” Souza told Deadline, an entertainment news outlet.

The incident sparked intense speculation on social media about how such an accident could have occurred despite detailed and long-established gun-safety protocols for film sets.

Unhappy film crew

The accident took place roughly midway through the filming of a low-budget Western called “Rust.”

The Los Angeles Times, citing anonymous sources, described an unhappy film crew and roiling labor problems on the film set.

The incident came only hours after a walk-out by film crew members concerned about working conditions. Among their complaints were two or three accidental prop-gun discharges.

One camera operator had messaged a production manager, saying, “We’ve now had 3 accidental discharges. This is super unsafe.”

Rust Movie Productions said it had not been made aware of any “official complaints” but would “continue to cooperate with the Santa Fe authorities” while also conducting its own review.

Some details emerged in an affidavit submitted by the Santa Fe County sheriff’s office to obtain a search warrant. It said assistant director Dave Halls, who handed the gun to Baldwin during a rehearsal, called out “cold gun” — industry code for a weapon with no live ammunition.

“The Assistant Director (Dave Halls) did not know live rounds were in the prop-gun,” the affidavit said.