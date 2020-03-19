Hackers exploiting pandemic to steal sensitive information

Home » World

It may look like an e-mail from a supervisor with an attachment on the new “work-from-home policy,” but it could be a cleverly designed scheme to hack into your computer network.

The abrupt transition for millions to work remotely has sparked an unprecedented volume of attacks to trick people into giving up credentials to attackers, according to security researchers.

“We’ve never seen anything like this,” said Sherrod DeGrippo, head of threat research for the security firm Proofpoint. “We are seeing campaigns with message volumes in the hundreds of thousands leveraging the novel coronavirus.”

The pandemic has created a perfect storm for cyberattacks, with millions of people working in unfamiliar, less-secured environments, eager for information about the virus and new organizational policies.

This situation presents a new avenue for malicious actors using phishing e-mails or “social engineering” to gain access or steal sensitive information.

“When someone is working from home, it is a similar threat profile to an airport or a Starbucks — you just don’t have the protection you might have in the workplace,” DeGrippo said. “And if we’re at home with our family where we feel safe, you might see a family member hop on to do homework who might not understand the security controls. Keeping mom’s and dad’s computer for mom and dad only is the right thing to do.”

Tom Pendergast of the security and privacy training firm MediaPRO said many people adjusting to the new landscape are unprepared for teleworking.

“It’s one thing if people have been working remotely with equipment that has been properly configured,” Pendergast said. “It’s different for people who haven’t had that experience.”

Attackers are exploiting people’s fears about the virus with scare tactics to get them to click on malicious links or attachments, but also playing on sympathies with fake crowdfunding pages purported to be for people who have fallen ill.