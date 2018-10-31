Hawking memorabilia up for sale in auction

Home » World

A COPY of Stephen Hawking’s doctorate thesis signed in a shaky hand was unveiled yesterday as the highlight of a new auction of the British physicist’s personal items in London.

One of Hawking’s wheelchairs, an early edition of his bestselling book “A Brief History of Time” marked with a thumbprint, and a script from one of his appearances on the television series “The Simpsons” are also among the 22 lots on sale at Christie’s auction house.

The collection highlights the brilliance, determination and sense of humor of Hawking, who died in March aged 76 after a lifetime spent trying to unlock the secrets of the universe.

Hawking published his thesis in 1965, two years after being diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a form of motor-neuron disease. His first wife Jane typed out the 117 pages but he added two hand-written signatures and the words “This dissertation is my original work” at the front, as well as several mathematical equations inside.

The copy, one of only five originals of the thesis entitled “Properties of expanding universes,” is the top priced item in the auction valued at 100,000-150,000 pounds (US$128,000-US$191,000).

Another auction highlight is a red leather wheelchair which Hawking used, driving himself using a joystick, priced at 10,000-15,000 pounds.

“Famously he was quite a dangerous driver. He ran over Prince Charles’ feet when they met,” said Thomas Venning of Christie’s.

Venning said there had already been huge interest from around the world for the auction, which will take place online from today to November 8.