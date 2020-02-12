Heavy winds crush parts of Europe

Home » World

Ferocious winds, with gusts of more than 200 kilometers per hour, pummelled Corsica and whipped up a forest fire that flared overnight on the Mediterranean island yesterday, following a storm with hurricane-force winds and heavy rains that battered northern Europe for days, killing at least eight people and causing severe travel disruptions.

More than 300 firefighters are battling the blazes, two ports have been closed, flights were suspended and 2,000 homes lost power.

The storm continued to rock other parts of Europe. Fallen trees blocked roads and train tracks in southern Germany and Austria. In Salzburg, Austria more than 400 firefighters worked for hours to remove downed trees from cars and roads, as well as a huge metal roof that was blown off a building. No injuries have been reported.

German railroad operator, Deutsche Bahn, which cancelled all long-distance trains Monday, resumed most service yesterday with the exception of routes in southern regions still plagued by gusty winds.

Additionally, schools across Germany reopened.

Deaths due to the fierce storm were reported in Poland, Sweden, Britain, Slovenia, Germany and the Czech Republic.

Yesterday, Polish officials reported a third storm-related death in the country, saying a relative of two people killed Monday when the roof of their mountain villa collapsed also died.

In northern Bavaria, where gusts reached 160kph, the storm produced a record amount of electricity coming from wind turbines, equivalent to almost 44 nuclear power plants.

The German Weather Service said yesterday that strong winds would continue blasting much of the country, but the brunt of the storm had moved to the southeast.

In northeast Germany, a new storm is expected to reach the Baltic coast. The weather forecast calls for heavy rains throughout most of the country as well as in France and Belgium.

In England and Scotland, authorities still had 85 flood warnings in effect as torrential rains caused numerous rivers to overflow their banks.