Hollywood honor for actress and director Liu

LUCY Liu, a Chinese-American actress, director and artist, has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, becoming the second Asian-American woman to receive such an honor.

Hollywood Walk of Fame Producer Ana Martinez said her team placed Liu’s star next to Anna May Wong’s, the first Chinese-American actress to grace Hollywood’s film screens.

“When we place Walk of Fame stars, we love to juxtapose Hollywood’s golden age icons with the role models who represent the exciting shifts taking place in the film industry whenever we can,” said Martinez.

Wong’s star was placed on the Walk in 1960.

“I was lucky that trailblazers like Anna May Wong and Bruce Lee came before me,” said Liu.

“If my body of work somehow helped bridge the gap between stereotypical roles first given to Anna May and mainstream success today, I’m thrilled to have been part of the process,” the 50-year-old actress added.

For seven seasons, Liu co-starred in the highly praised drama series “Elementary” on CBS as Dr Joan Watson.

And her portrayal of Officer Jessica Tang on the critically acclaimed series “Southland” won a 2012 Critics’ Choice Award for Best Guest Performer in a Drama Series.

Liu also appeared as the unforgettable Ling Woo in the hit Fox series, “Ally McBeal,” a role for which she earned Primetime Emmy and Screen Actors Guild nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Her previous films include “Charlie’s Angels,” “Kill Bill” and “Lucky Number Slevin.” She voiced the role of Lady Sagami in the 2015 Academy Award-nominated film “The Tale of The Princess Kaguya,” and that of Viper in the trilogy for Paramount’s animated smash hit “Kung Fu Panda.”

Off screen, Liu directed “Elementary,” which led to other directing gigs, including the Season 2 premiere episode of Netflix and Marvel’s “Luke Cage.” She is also a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.

In 2006, Liu was awarded a Women’s World Award for outstanding humanitarian work.