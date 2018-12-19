Honeymoon is over for Markle as rumors fly

Home » World

The honeymoon period for former actress and newly minted British royal Meghan Markle is, it seems, over.

Six months on from her fairy-tale wedding to Prince Harry at Windsor Castle, Markle is faced with a daily barrage of tabloid headlines criticizing her courtly manner and warning her against becoming “Duchess Difficult.”

Markle was credited with breathing fresh air into the royal institution when she married Prince Harry in May, but a series of reported palace fallouts and resignations have raised questions about her methods.

Senior courtiers have quit amid suggestions that Markle is a demanding boss, firing off e-mails to staff in the early hours of the morning. British tabloids have reported she made sister-in-law Kate Middleton cry during preparations for the wedding.

The family insists that Harry and Markle’s plan to move out from next door to his brother Prince William and Kate is driven by the imminent arrival of their first child, but many believe it is a sign of a deteriorating relationship.

Queen Elizabeth II was also believed to have been angered by Markle asking to be loaned her emerald wedding tiara, according to newspaper reports.

It emerged last week that highly respected courtier Samantha Cohen would be leaving after Markle’s baby is born next spring following 17 years of royal service.

Another of Markle’s assistants also resigned six months after the wedding, tabloids reported.

To her supporters, the duchess is suffering blowback for her modernizing ways and has become a scapegoat for the family’s underlying problems.

“It is interesting how Meghan ... has become such a lightning rod for so many controversies, from the royal family’s — shall we say — race issues to the British media’s obsession with pitting women against one another, with claims that she and Kate ... are at one another’s throats,” wrote The Guardian’s Hadley Freeman.

Royal expert Victoria Arbiter told US magazine Inside Edition that the rumors of Markle being difficult were baseless. Markle’s estranged father Thomas on Monday gave an interview calling for reconciliation. He defended his daughter against claims that she was rude to staff, saying that “she’s always been polite,” but added that she “has always been very controlling.”