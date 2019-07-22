Home » World

JUNE 2019 was the hottest June in 140 years, setting a global record, according to the latest monthly global climate report by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The report said the average global temperature in June was 0.95 degrees Celsius above the 20th-century average of 15.5 degrees Celsius and marks the 414th consecutive month in which temperatures were above the 20th-century average.

Europe, Asia and Africa, as well as Hawaii and US Gulf of Mexico regions, experienced their hottest Junes on record. Temperatures in France hit as high as 46 degrees Celsius.

The latest temperature records provided fresh evidence that the buildup of carbon emissions in the atmosphere is destabilizing Earth’s climate system faster than scientists had expected, said Stephan Harrison, a professor of climate and environmental change at Britain’s University of Exeter.