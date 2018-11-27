The story appears on
November 27, 2018
Hundreds injured in Iran quake
More than 700 people have been injured in a 6.4-magnitude earthquake that shook western Iran.
The quake struck in Kermanshah province late Sunday with an epicenter 17 kilometers southwest of the city of Sarpol-e Zahab, according to the country’s institute of geophysics.
State television said that 716 people had been injured, but there were no reports of deaths or major damage.
The initial quake, around 7 kilometers deep, was followed by several aftershocks including one with a magnitude of 5.2.
Morteza Salimi, an official with Iran’s Red Crescent Society, said most of the casualties had been injured in a stampede sparked by the first tremors.
Journalists reported feeling the quake as far away as Baghdad in neighboring Iraq.
Salimi said the quake had rocked areas newly rebuilt after a 7.3-magnitude tremor last November that killed 620 people.
