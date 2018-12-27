The story appears on
Page A8
December 27, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
IS attack on ministry in Tripoli claims 3
Suicide attackers stormed the Libyan foreign ministry in the capital Tripoli on Tuesday, killing at least three people, including a senior civil servant, in an attack claimed by the Islamic State jihadist group.
Twenty-one other people were wounded in the attack, authorities said.
A car bomb exploded near the ministry, prompting security forces to rush to the scene, special forces spokesman Tarak al-Dawass said.
A suicide bomber then blew himself up on the second floor of the building while a second attacker died when a suitcase he was carrying exploded. A third assailant, who was unarmed and wearing a bulletproof vest, was killed by security forces outside, al-Dawass added.
At least three people were killed and 21 wounded, according to the health ministry.
Foreign Minister Tahar Siala said one of the dead was senior diplomat Ibrahim al-Shaibi who headed a department in his ministry.
IS claimed the attack in a statement issued on social media, saying that it was carried out by three “soldiers of the caliphate” who were armed with suicide belts and automatic weapons.
Torn apart by power struggles and undermined by chronic insecurity, Libya has become a haven for jihadists since the ouster and killing of Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.
