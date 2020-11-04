The story appears on
Page A13
November 4, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
IS claims it carried out Kabul raid
The Islamic State group claimed a brutal shooting at one of Afghanistan’s main universities on Monday that killed at least 22 people.
“Two Islamic State fighters managed to attack a gathering set up by the Afghan government at the Kabul University for the graduation of judges and investigators after completing a course at the university,” the group’s propaganda arm Amaq said.
“The two fighters targeted the graduates with automatic weapons ... then clashed with security forces” guarding the ceremony as well as reinforcements, it added.
Monday’s attack, which came as violence surges across Afghanistan, marked the second time in less than two weeks that an educational institution was targeted in the capital.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.