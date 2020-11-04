Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A13

November 4, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

IS claims it carried out Kabul raid

Source: AFP | 00:17 UTC+8 November 4, 2020 | Print Edition

The Islamic State group claimed a brutal shooting at one of Afghanistan’s main universities on Monday that killed at least 22 people.

“Two Islamic State fighters managed to attack a gathering set up by the Afghan government at the Kabul University for the graduation of judges and investigators after completing a course at the university,” the group’s propaganda arm Amaq said.

“The two fighters targeted the graduates with automatic weapons ... then clashed with security forces” guarding the ceremony as well as reinforcements, it added.

Monday’s attack, which came as violence surges across Afghanistan, marked the second time in less than two weeks that an educational institution was targeted in the capital.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿