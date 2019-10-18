Impeachment Rep dies

Home » World

US Representative Elijah Cummings, one of the most influential Democrats in Congress and a key figure in the impeachment inquiry against US President Donald Trump, died yesterday at age 68.

The cause of death was “complications concerning longstanding health challenges,” his office said in a statement. Cummings had been absent recently from Congress due to health concerns. The son of sharecroppers who rose to lead the powerful House Oversight and Reform Committee, Cummings clashed with Trump over multiple probes.