India acts to ban sales of electronic cigarettes

Home » World

India banned the sale of electronic cigarettes yesterday and warned of an “epidemic” among young people, in the latest and potentially biggest move globally against vaping over growing health concerns.

The ban cuts off a huge future market from e-cigarette makers at a time when the number of people smoking worldwide is declining. It could dash the expansion plans of companies such as Juul Labs and Philip Morris International in the country.

“These novel products come with attractive appearances and multiple flavors and their use has increased exponentially and acquired epidemic proportions in developed countries, especially among youth and children,” India’s health ministry said.

The ban also covers the production, import and advertising of e-cigarettes — but not the use of them. It comes at a time when vaping is facing increased scrutiny in other countries.

The United States last week announced plans to remove flavored e-cigarettes from stores, warning that sweet flavors had drawn millions of children into nicotine addiction.

The Indian prohibition will be imposed through an executive order and will include jail terms of up to three years for offenders.

India has 106 million adult smokers, second only to China in the world, making it a lucrative market for companies making vaping products such as US-based Juul and Philip Morris, which manufactures a heat-not-burn tobacco device. Juul had plans to launch its e-cigarette in India and has hired several senior executives.