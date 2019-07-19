India’s ‘moon chariot’ is set for takeoff

Home » World

India will make a new bid to launch a landmark mission to the moon on Monday, a week after aborting lift-off at the last minute because of a fuel leak, officials said.

The Indian Space Research Organisation said it had rescheduled the launch of Chandrayaan-2, or Moon Chariot-2, for 2:43pm (local time) next Monday.

India is aiming to become just the fourth nation after Russia, the United States and China to land a spacecraft on the moon.

Indian space chiefs called off the planned launch of the rocket 56 minutes before blast-off on Monday morning because of what ISRO called a “technical snag.”

Media reports quoted ISRO scientists saying a helium fuel leak had been detected.

India has spent about US$140 million on preparations for the project, which is one of the cheapest among international space powers.

By comparison, the US spent about US$25 billion — the equivalent of more than US$100 billion in current prices — on 15 Apollo missions in the 1960s and 1970s. The rocket will launch from Sriharikota, an island off the coast of southern Andhra Pradesh state.