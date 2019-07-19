The story appears on
Page A11
July 19, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
India’s ‘moon chariot’ is set for takeoff
India will make a new bid to launch a landmark mission to the moon on Monday, a week after aborting lift-off at the last minute because of a fuel leak, officials said.
The Indian Space Research Organisation said it had rescheduled the launch of Chandrayaan-2, or Moon Chariot-2, for 2:43pm (local time) next Monday.
India is aiming to become just the fourth nation after Russia, the United States and China to land a spacecraft on the moon.
Indian space chiefs called off the planned launch of the rocket 56 minutes before blast-off on Monday morning because of what ISRO called a “technical snag.”
Media reports quoted ISRO scientists saying a helium fuel leak had been detected.
India has spent about US$140 million on preparations for the project, which is one of the cheapest among international space powers.
By comparison, the US spent about US$25 billion — the equivalent of more than US$100 billion in current prices — on 15 Apollo missions in the 1960s and 1970s. The rocket will launch from Sriharikota, an island off the coast of southern Andhra Pradesh state.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.