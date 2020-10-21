The story appears on
Page A12
October 21, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Indonesia rejects US air patrols
Indonesia has rejected a proposal by the United States to allow its P-8 Poseidon maritime surveillance planes to land and refuel there, according to four senior Indonesian officials familiar with the matter.
US officials made multiple “high-level” approaches in July and August to Indonesia’s defense and foreign ministers before Indonesia’s president, Joko Widodo, rebuffed the request, the officials said.
The P-8, with its advanced radar, high definition cameras and acoustic sensors, has been mapping the islands, surface and underwater areas of the South China Sea for at least six years.
Representatives for Indonesia’s president and defense minister, the US State Department, and the US embassy in Jakarta did not respond to requests for comment.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.