Indonesia’s Mt Merapi continues huge eruptions

Home » World

Indonesia’s Mt Merapi volcano on the densely populated island of Java erupted yesterday morning, sending a 6-kilometer-high ash cloud into the sky and forcing an airport closure in the nearby city of Solo, authorities said.

The volcano is one of Indonesia’s most active and a series of eruptions in 2010 killed more than 350 people.

The country’s Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation issued a red alert and said the ash cloud was moving north.

Local officials warned residents and tourists to keep out of a three-kilometer exclusion zone around the volcano.

“Outside of a three-kilometer radius it’s still safe,” said Biwara Yuswantana, head of the city of Yogyakarta’s disaster-mitigation agency.

The city is located about 30 kilometers from Mt Merapi.

The latest eruption, part of a series that began in 2018, lasted almost eight minutes and authorities warned of additional eruptions due to continuous magma movements.

The 2,930-meter volcano is a popular site for tourists and also renowned for its fertile soil.