Infections outside China surge

Amid fears about where the next outbreak of a fast-spreading new virus would appear, infections and deaths continued to rise across the globe yesterday, emptying streets of tourists and workers, shaking economies and rewriting the realities of daily life.

The list of countries hit by the virus has climbed past 60. More than 87,000 people worldwide have contracted the virus, including nearly 3,000 deaths.

While the new coronavirus COVID-19 has extended its reach across the world, geographic clusters of infections were emerging, with Iran, Italy and South Korea seeing rising cases. The United States, meanwhile, recorded its first death, a man in his 50s in Washington who had underlying health conditions but who hadn’t traveled to any affected areas.

President Donald Trump yesterday said that travelers from countries at high risk of coronavirus would be screened before boarding and upon arrival. “Coronavirus: In addition to screening travelers ‘prior to boarding’ from certain designated high risk countries, or areas within those countries, they will also be screened when they arrive in America. Thank you!” Trump said on Twitter early yesterday.

Officials have previously announced heightened warnings about travel to certain regions of Italy and South Korea as well as a ban on travel to Iran.

South Korea reported 586 new cases yesterday, bringing its total to 3,736. It also reported one more death, taking the death toll to 18.

South Korea has confirmed the second largest number of virus infections after China, with most of the cases reported in the southeastern city of Daegu.

Iran’s death toll from COVID-19 climbed to 54 as the number of confirmed cases jumped overnight by more than half, to 978 people. The new figures represent 11 more deaths than reported on Saturday and 385 new cases.

The outbreak in Iran has pushed its neighbors to seal their borders to Iranians, while other Gulf states have halted flights to Iran.

Italian authorities say the country now has more than 1,100 cases, with 29 deaths so far.

Thailand also reported its first death from the disease yesterday, a 35-year old Thai man who worked as a salesperson and had contact with foreign tourists.

Australia reported the first death on its soil as well — a 78-year-old man who had been evacuated from the coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan.

The last group of about 130 crew members got off the Diamond Princess yesterday, vacating the contaminated cruise ship and ending Japan’s much criticized quarantine that left more than one fifth of the ship’s original population infected with the new virus.

The spreading epidemic shut down France’s Louvre Museum yesterday, with workers who guard its trove of artworks fearful of being contaminated by the museum’s flow of visitors. “We are very worried because we have visitors from everywhere,” said Andre Sacristin, a Louvre employee.