Iran begins 20% uranium enrichment

Iran has started injecting uranium gas in its Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant as part of the process to enrich it to a purity of up to 20 percent, Iranian government spokesperson Ali Rabiei said yesterday.

“The process for producing 20 percent enriched uranium has started at Shahid Alimohammadi enrichment complex (Fordow),” Rabiei said, quoted on the website of the state broadcaster.

According to the official, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani gave vice president the necessary instructions last Iranian week (ending on Friday) regarding the financing of Iran’s Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions law, up to the end of current Iranian year.

Rouhani also gave the order to implement the SAPCS law, approved by Iran’s parliament on December 1, Rabiei said.

These measures, he noted, were taken after informing the International Atomic Energy Agency and submitting a technical questionnaire to it, as established by Iran’s safeguard commitments.