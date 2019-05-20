Iran scoffs at possibility of war in Gulf

Home » World

Iran’s top diplomat dismissed the possibility of war erupting in the region at a time of escalating confrontation with the United States, saying Tehran did not want conflict and no country had the “illusion it can confront Iran.”

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have increased in recent days, raising concerns about a potential US-Iran conflict. Earlier this week the US pulled some diplomatic staff from its embassy in neighboring Iraq following attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf.

“There will be no war because neither do we want a war nor has anyone the idea or illusion it can confront Iran in the region,” foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told Iran’s IRNA state news agency before ending a visit to Beijing.

US President Donald Trump has tightened economic sanctions against Iran and his administration says it has built up the US military presence in the region. It accuses Iran of threats to US troops and interests. Tehran has described US moves as “psychological warfare” and a “political game.”

“The fact is that Trump has officially said and reiterated again that he does not want a war but people around him are pushing for war on the pretext that they want to make America stronger against Iran,” Zarif said.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday Iran would not be bullied into negotiating, IRNA reported. “The (US) claim that it is forcing us to the negotiating table is worthless ... We are for logic, negotiation and dialogue ... but we will never surrender to anyone who intends to bully us,” Rouhani was quoted as saying.