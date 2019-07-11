Iran warns UK over seizure of supertanker

Home » World

Iran’s president said yesterday that Britain will face “repercussions” over the seizure of an Iranian supertanker last week that authorities in Gibraltar suspect were breaching European sanctions on oil shipments to Syria.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani was quoted by the official IRNA news agency as calling the seizure “mean and wrong” during a Cabinet meeting.

“You are an initiator of insecurity and you will understand its repercussions,” he warned the British government, calling for the “full security” of international shipping lanes.

The tanker’s detention comes at a particularly sensitive time as tensions between the United State and Iran grow over the unraveling of the 2015 nuclear deal, from which US President Donald Trump withdrew last year.

In recent weeks, Iran has begun to openly breach limits on uranium enrichment set by the deal in order to pressure European signatories to salvage it.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, meanwhile, denied the supertanker belonged to Iran, saying whoever owned the oil shipment and the vessel could pursue the case through legal avenues.

Iran had earlier summoned the British ambassador over what it called the “illegal interception” of the ship.

A senior Iranian security official said yesterday that Iran will not reverse its decision to increase uranium enrichment beyond the limits set by the accord until it achieves its “full rights” under the deal.

Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, told a French envoy that the decision to increase enrichment is an “unchangeable strategy” and criticized European countries for their “lack of will” in providing relief from the US sanctions, according to the official IRNA news agency.

But the US yesterday urged the signatories to the nuclear deal not to give in to Iran’s demands by providing new economic incentives to get it to pull back from its recent escalation of its atomic program.

Jackie Wolcott, US ambassador to international organizations in Vienna, told an International Atomic Energy Agency meeting that Iran’s recent moves to enrich uranium beyond the deal’s limits amounted to “nuclear extortion.”

France and other countries have called on Iran to go back to complying with the nuclear deal.

Emmanuel Bonne, a French presidential envoy, is in Iran this week for talks aimed at resolving the crisis.

In the deal with the Obama administration, Iran had agreed to curb its nuclear activities. It has offered to return to the agreement but Trump has long rejected the deal, saying it was too generous to Tehran.