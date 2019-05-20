Iranian held ‘hostage’ in US

Home » World

The United States has detained an Iranian scientist for nearly seven months for allegedly attempting to ship growth hormones, Iranian media said yesterday, quoting his brother as saying he is being held “hostage.”

Masoud Soleimani, 49, a professor and senior stem cell researcher at Tehran’s Tarbiat Moddares University, left for the US on October 22, 2018, state news agency IRNA said.

He was to undertake a six-month study in the US, but was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation at Chicago airport, according to semi-official news agency ISNA.