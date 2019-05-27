Iraq offers to mediate over US-Iran friction

Home » World

Iraq offered yesterday to mediate in the crisis between its two key allies, the United States and Iran, amid escalating Middle East tensions and as Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers steadily unravels.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammed al-Hakim made the offer during a joint news conference in Baghdad with visiting Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif.

“We are trying to help and to be mediators,” said al-Hakim, adding that Baghdad “will work to reach a satisfactory solution” while stressing that Iraq stands against unilateral steps taken by Washington.

In recent weeks, tensions between Washington and Tehran soared over the United States deploying an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to the Persian Gulf over a still-unexplained threat it perceives from Tehran. The US also plans to send 900 additional troops to the 600 already in the Mideast and extending their stay.

The crisis takes root in US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal last year of America from the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers that capped Iran’s uranium enrichment activities in return to lifting sanctions. Washington subsequently reimposed sanctions on Iran, sending its economy into freefall.

Zarif said that Iran “did not violate the nuclear deal” and urged European nations to exert efforts to preserve the deal following the US pullout.

Speaking about the rising tensions with the US, Zarif said Iran will be able to “face the war, whether it is economic or military through steadfastness and its forces.”

He also urged for a non-aggression agreement between Iran and Arab countries in the Gulf.

Shiite-majority Iraq has been trying to maintain a fine line as allies Tehran and Washington descended into verbal vitriol. The country also lies on the fault line between Shiite Iran and the mostly Sunni Arab world, led by powerhouse Saudi Arabia.

The mediation offer by al-Hakim, Iraq’s foreign minister, echoed one made on Saturday by Mohamad al-Halbousi, the Iraqi parliament speaker.

Meanwhile, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani suggested that Iran could hold a referendum over its nuclear program.